Anitta Tells a ‘Favela Love Story’ in Lusty Music Video for New Single ‘Casi Casi’

Anitta’s new single “Casi Casi” receives its steamy visual counterpart as the second music video release for her three-song EP “Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story.” The bundle arrived on Aug. 17 via Republic Records/Universal Music Latin Entertainment.

In the new video, directed by Ricardo Souza, Anitta plays an X-rated receptionist at a brothel where a variety of characters make their stops. The Brazillian funk track sees Anitta singing vibrantly in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

“In this project, I dive into carioca funk. The rhythm that raised me and is part of the culture from where I was born,” Anitta said in a statement. “In the visuals, there is a lot of what I’ve experienced in the favelas [working-class neighborhoods in Brazil]. Apart from international producers, I made a point of bringing Brazilians to this incredible team. Their contribution was essential.”

“The videos work individually, but they are also a trilogy!” Anitta added. “You’ll need to watch all three to understand the outcome! It looks beautiful, fun, colorful and amusing!”

“Funk Rave,” which arrived with a dance-heavy music video also filmed in Brazil, was the first release from this EP. The third song on the project, “Used To Be,” will receive its matching music video on Aug. 24. How this release will play into Anitta’s upcoming album remains unclear though a complete record is said to be coming soon.

During an interview with Variety, Anitta revealed that the record will be entirely Brazilian funk, in honor of her culture and most authentic self. “I think Brazillian funk is opening its room right now and I want to show more about where this was born and it’s my culture, my community, my place so I feel happy to have this in hands with Republic,” she said.

Plus, in a cover story on Anitta for Harper’s Bazaar, it was confirmed that a Sam Smith collaboration was in the works. The outlet described the upcoming track as a “lusty duet” between the pair.

Watch the full video below.