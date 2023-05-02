Anitta Teases Bilingual ‘Brazillian Funk’ Album, Her First Release With Republic Records

Anitta anticipates her next album will encourage its listeners to get “very cultured” about her native Brazil. The Latin music star teased the project on the Met Gala carpet saying the collection will be a bilingual mix of English and Spanish that pays homage to the early beginnings of Brazillian music.

The follow-up to her 2022 smash, “Versions of Me,” will arrive via Republic Records as her debut on the label. Variety broke the news of Anitta’s deal with Republic less than a month after she announced her split from longtime label Warner Music.

“I think Brazillian funk is opening its room right now and I want to show more about where this was born and it’s my culture, my community, my place so I feel happy to have this in hands with Republic,” she said. Anitta also mentioned the record will include a “couple” of special guests that she says fans will definitely be happy with.

Anitta talks signing with Republic, her new album, her #MetGala look and much more. https://t.co/OcPy5cjK1f pic.twitter.com/YwfyOU6ZIX — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023

She also mentioned a list of “powerful women” as dream collaborators, listing pop music’s hottest hitmakers including Lizzo, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande. Anitta also gushed about her love for musicals — specifically the “Harry Potter” series — and spoke of her own acting goals.

“I had some invites for acting, I love it,” she said, likely referencing her confirmed stint on the upcoming seventh season of Netflix’s “Elite.” “I already accepted some…I’m learning, taking it easy and slow — no pressure.”

Back in February, during an interview on the Grammys’ red carpet, the Brazillian music star had previously revealed to Variety she was also working on acting in another project for the end of the year. At the time, she confirmed her next musical project was also in the works and said it’s “very like funk, Brazilian funk,” adding that she thinks the project sounds like what her fans are expecting from her.