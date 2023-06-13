Anita Baker No Longer Touring With Babyface After Accusing His Fanbase of ‘Verbal Abuse’

Anita Baker is flying solo for the remainder of her “Songstress Tour” after going on a Twitter tirade about the harassment she has been allegedly receiving from Babyface fans.

“After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, ‘The Songstress Tour,’ alone. Appropriate refunds will be made. Blessings,” Baker wrote alongside a fresh tour poster that no longer features Babyface.

#AnitaBaker After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest❤️/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.

Blessings🎁

ABXO🎼 pic.twitter.com/P7OzVdiEPm — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 13, 2023

The singer-songwriter and acclaimed producer was previously billed as a surprise guest on Baker’s 15-city tour that kicked off earlier this February in Florida and is slated to run through a Dec. 23 show at Oakland Arena. After Babyface’s opening set was unexpectedly slashed from a May 10 show at the Prudential Center in New Jersey due to reported technical issues, Baker claims she’s been at the end of relentless harassment.

“I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at the Prudential Center,” Babyface wrote at the time. “I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band an I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”

On June 12, Baker more pointedly addressed a tweet to Babyface and his followers — whom she’s dubbed “Kenny’s Crazies” — with the suggestion that he “call off” his boys. Responding to several fans, Baker attempted to clarify Babyface was solely a supporting act on her tour.

At the time of this article’s publication, Babyface has yet to respond to Baker and a spokesperson for the singer had not replied to Variety‘s request for comment.