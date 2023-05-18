In Historic Decision, Supreme Court Rules Andy Warhol’s Images of Prince Violated Photographer’s Copyright

In a ruling that could have vast implications in the copyright world, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that images of Prince created by Andy Warhol that were based on photos taken by Lynn Goldsmith violated her copyright, according to CNN and multiple news outlets.

The ruling was 7-2.

The court rejected arguments made by the late Warhol’s foundation that the work was sufficiently transformative and did not violate copyright laws. While the work was created in the 1980s, Thursday’s ruling arrives against the backdrop of AI, which has created vast copyright implications over what constitutes originality. Warhol coopted many photographs, logos and other forms of artwork — ranging from soap boxes to iconic photographs — into his works.

It also follows the decision earlier this month that Ed Sheeran’s song “Thinking Out Loud” did not violate the copyright of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On,” although the songs have similar chords and tempos.

“Goldsmith’s original works, like those of other photographers, are entitled to copyright protection, even against famous artists. Such protection includes the right to prepare derivative works that transform the original,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in the majority opinion.

In a dissent from Justice Elena Kagan that was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, the she wrote: “It will stifle creativity of every sort. It will impede new art and music and literature. It will thwart the expression of new ideas and the attainment of new knowledge. It will make our world poorer.”

At the center of the case is the “fair use” doctrine in copyright law, which permits the unlicensed use of copyright-protected works in certain circumstances, such as meaning, message and transformations thereof. In an earlier ruling, a district court ruled in favor of Warhol, although an appeals court reversed it.