Andrew Wyatt to Release First Solo Album in Over 10 Years, ‘Someday It Won’t Feel Like Dying’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Andrew Wyatt — the frontman of Miike Snow and Grammy, Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning artist who co-wrote Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” and the music of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” — will release a new album on Aug. 18.

“Someday It Won’t Feel Like Dying,” his first full-length solo project since 2013’s “Descender,” is a personal reflection on grief and the demise of love. The album’s lead single, “Beyond the Pale,” is out now with a music video directed by Sebastian Mlynarski.

“‘Beyond the Pale’ is a breakup song about memories and regrets of failed love,” Wyatt said in a statement. “But those feelings can also act as fuel, a powerful energy that can transform and push you to the limits of what you thought was possible and alter your sense of reality.”

He continued, “For the ‘Beyond the Pale’ music video, I always knew that we were going to play with a representation of what was real and what was fake. The memories of past lovers don’t actually have the power to haunt us on their own. We are the ones who set these projections in motion as if we wanted to take a ride through them and break beyond our emotional limits.”

Wyatt is best known for leading the alternative pop band Miike Snow, with hits including “Animal” and “Genghis Khan.” He’s also worked with artists ranging from Bruno Mars (he’s credited as a songwriter on “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” and “Unorthodox Jukebox”), Dua Lipa (for “New Love” and her “Barbie” song “Dance the Night) and Miley Cyrus (he produced a couple of tracks on her rock-forward 2020 record “Plastic Hearts”). Wyatt’s arsenal of collaborators over the years also includes Florence + the Machine, Liam Gallagher, Lil Wayne, Mark Ronson, Caroline Polachek and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Wyatt has won two Grammy Awards — for co-writing Bruno Mars’ “Grenade” and the “Star Is Born” hit “Shallow,” for which he also won a Golden Globe and Academy Award for best original song.

Watch the music video for “Beyond the Pale” below.