Margo Price, Charley Crockett, Allison Russell Land Multiple Nominations for 2023 Americana Honors & Awards

Margo Price and Charley Crockett emerged as leading nominees when the contenders for the 2023 Americana Honors & Awards were announced Tuesday in Nashville, with three nominations each. Allison Russell was close behind with two nods from the Americana Music Association voters.

Picking up a single nomination each — tough enough, when there are only a scant six categories— were such highly regarded names of the genre as Billy Strings, Zach Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Tyler Childers, Angel Olsen, Sierra Ferrell, Nickel Creek, the War and Treaty, and Bonnie Raitt.

Some of the more prominent names in Americana who have dominated the nominations in years past, like Jason Isbell, were between projects during the voting period. But the association is also known for wanting to promote fresh blood, which has resulted in artists who don’t necessarily have high mainstream media profiles, like Hermanos Gutiérrez, 49 Winchester, Caamp and Plains, landing slots in competitive categories.

Four of the winners from 2022 do make appearances on this year’s nominees list, even though they were between albums this eligibility cycle. Russell, who won album of the year in 2022 for her solo debut, Strings, who picked up artist of the year last go-round, and Ferrell, last year’s emerging artist winner, are all up for artist of the year this time. And Carlile, the 2022 song of the year winner, is back this year as a repeat nominee in the same category for her featured appearance on a song written and led by Russell.

The high profile for Price and Crockett in the nominations reflects an especially good year both have had, with chart-topping songs and album releases going No. 1 with Americana radio stations and programs, as well as considerable media adulation.

For Price, these are her first Americana Honors nominations since 2018, when she was up for album and artist of the year. Besides issuing a fourth album this year, “Strays,” that got some of the notices she’s had since her star-making debut, Price also won plaudits for publishing her memoir, “Maybe We’ll Make It.” Crockett is still on the upswing as far as establishing his reputation; the Texas singer’s win last year for emerging artist represented the first and only time he had picked up a nomination, until now.

While there is rarely much crossover between the Americana Assocation’s nominations and the Grammys (except, typically, where Carlile is concerned), Raitt is nominated for song of the year here for “Just Like That,” months after being the surprise winner at the Grammys for that same song in that same category.

The awards show will be held on Sept. 20, 2023 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, as the effective kickoff event to AmericanaFest, which which will be held Sept. 19-23 at locations throughout the city.

The announcement ceremony in Nashville Tuesday featured performances by Price, S.G. Goodman and the McCrary Sisters.

The complete list of nominees:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

“Big Time,” Angel Olsen; Produced by Angel Olsen and Jonathan Wilson

“Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?,” Tyler Childers; Produced by Tyler Childers

“El Bueno y el Malo,” Hermanos Gutiérrez; Produced by Dan Auerbach

“The Man from Waco,” Charley Crockett; Produced by Bruce Robison

“Strays,” Margo Price; Produced by Margo Price and Jonathan Wilson

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Charley Crockett

Sierra Ferrell

Margo Price

Allison Russell

Billy Strings

DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR:

49 Winchester

Caamp

Nickel Creek

Plains

The War and Treaty

EMERGING ACT OF THE YEAR:

Adeem the Artist

S.G. Goodman

William Prince

Thee Sacred Souls

Sunny War

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR:

Isa Burke

Allison de Groot

Jeff Picker

SistaStrings – Chauntee and Monique Ross

Kyle Tuttle

SONG OF THE YEAR:

“Change of Heart,” Margo Price; Written by Jeremy Ivey, Margo Price

“I’m Just a Clown,” Charley Crockett; Written by Charley Crockett

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt; Written by Bonnie Raitt

“Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan; Written by Zach Bryan

“You’re Not Alone,” Allison Russell featuring Brandi Carlile; Written by Allison Russell