Amazon Music’s Ryan Redington Shifts to General Manager Role

Steve Boom and Amazon Music have announced the promotion of Ryan Redington to lead Amazon Music as its new general manager. Redington, formerly vice president of music industry operations, will report to Boom, VP of audio, Twitch and Games for Amazon.

Redington first joined Amazon 15 years ago and has been on the Amazon Music team for the past decade. In fact, he was part of the team that launched the platform’s streaming service division in 2014 and he’s been a part of Amazon Music’s senior leadership team for the past six years overseeing the music industry organization.

His experience working alongside the music industry team has shaped Redington into a highly-qualified candidate as general manager for his wide-ranging knowledge of label and artist relations, artist and genre marketing, livestreams and editorial content, playlisting and programming, physical merchandise and music, and artist analytics.

Before joining Amazon Music, Redington worked for Amazon in its physical music and video divisions. He joins Boom just as the exec transitioned out of his previous post as VP of Amazon Music (in December of last year) to lead Amazon’s network of digital entertainment businesses.

Boom oversees global responsibility for Amazon Music, Audible, Wondery, Amp, Twitch, and Amazon Games on Amazon’s S-team. He assumed his current role last December. He joined Amazon in 2012 to launch and develop Amazon Music into an audio entertainment services hub.

Boom is also the longest-running chairman of the board of directors of MusiCares, the leading music industry charity, and was recently named Music Visionary of the Year by the UJA-Federation of New York.