Amazon Music Launches New Hip-Hop and Latin Shows: ‘Rotation Roundtable’ and ‘La Semanal Live’

Amazon Music has announced the launch of two new weekly flagship music series: the hip-hop-focused “Rotation Roundtable” and the Latin/pop culture show “La Semanal Live.”

“Rotation Roundtable,” premiering March 15, comprises a hybrid Twitch livestream and 60-minute podcast experience inspired by Amazon Music’s “Rap Rotation” and “R&B Rotation” playlists. It is hosted by journalist and executive producer Speedy Morman, Power 105.1 host/ producer Nyla Symone, “On the Radar” creator Gabe P and veteran journalist Rob Markman. Each episode will feature a “Big Questions” segment meant to incite discourse about current events in hip-hop. The show will also consist of “Hot Takes,” guest interviews, and a debate segment fueled by chat participation.

Based on the new music playlist of the same name, “La Semanal Live,” which debuts March 24, explores the week’s biggest stories and releases in Latin popular culture and music. Hosted by Gio Rosado, Puerto Rican journalist, influencer, and podcast host, the 60-minute live music show set in Miami will feature artist interviews and other guests, including the new Platino DJ Mode radio host Grecia Lopez. The premiere episode will feature an interview with Colombian superstar Manuel Turizo, and throughout the month of March, the show will celebrate women in Latin music, with dedicated segments exploring the best female collaborations, lyrical breakdowns, the revisiting of classic albums, a spotlight on Karol G, and more.

“Rotation Roundtable” will air regularly on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, with episodes available as a video podcast the following day on Amazon Music and Wondery’s YouTube page, and as an audio podcast on Amazon Music and all major services. “La Semanal Live” on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on the Amazon Music en Vivo Channel on Twitch, with video clips available in the Amazon Music app.

“I’m super excited to partner with Amazon Music to bring fans the latest in Latin music in a new way,” says Rosado. “The show will have a lot of energy, humor, and debate. My goal is to create a show so captivating and engaging that you’ll regret not having tuned in.”

Symone says of “Roundtable,” “ I’m super excited to finally have a safe space to speak candidly amongst people who actually know the culture. My point of view is that culture isn’t about the clout or politics, it’s just about the music.”