Spotify Alum Allison Hagendorf Launches Podcast in Partnership With Studio 71 (EXCLUSIVE)

Allison Hagendorf, the former global head of rock at Spotify, is launching a new weekly podcast in partnership with Studio71.

Described as a “backstage pass for music lovers,” “The Allison Hagendorf Show” features guests like Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, 12-year-old musical prodigy Nandi Bushell, Paris Jackson, and actors Brock O’ Hum (“Young Rock,” “History of the World Part II”) and Emile Hirsch (“Into the Wild, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”).

The show aims to continue Hagendorf’s mission of bridging the gap between artists and fans sharing inspiring stories, with musicians and non-musician guests discussing how music has influenced their lives. Each week, Hagendorf will unveil a segment called “Sound Advice,” highlighting the new music listeners need to know, which can also be found on a companion playlist.

“The show is a weekly celebration of the music and the culture that inspires, entertains, and unites all of us,” said Hagendorf. “It’s incredibly meaningful to offer such a unique platform for artists to share their stories and connect with fans on a deeper level.”

Previously Hagendorf hosted and executive-produced the Spotify original series “Rock This with Allison Hagendorf”, which garnered over 1 billion impressions and featured interviews with Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters and Queen.

Over the past two decades, she has served as an A&R executive for Columbia and Epic Records, a voiceover artist and live announcer, and a TV host and music journalist appearing on MTV, the CW, CBS, ABC, ESPN and AXS and as the official Host of Times Square New Year’s Eve.

“We are thrilled to partner with Allison Hagendorf and bring her unique perspective and expertise on music to audiences everywhere through ‘The Allison Hagendorf Show,'” said Stephen Perlstein, SVP of Podcasts at Studio71. “With our expertise in video podcast production and audience development, we are dedicated to connecting Allison with new audiences and creating revenue opportunities for her show.”

Weekly episodes will drop every Friday, beginning today (Feb. 10) on all podcast platforms, with a videocast on YouTube and Instagram.