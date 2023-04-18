Lana Del Rey, Boygenius, Maggie Rogers to Headline All Things Go Festival

Lana Del Rey, Boygenius and Maggie Rogers will headline the Washington, D.C.-area’s longrunning All Things Go festival, taking place at Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion for two days: Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1. Also on the bill are Carly Rae Jepsen, Mt. Joy, Muna, Arlo Parks, Lizzy McAlpine, Tegan And Sara and Fletcher and more.
Last year’s edition sold out with Lorde, Mitski and Bleachers headlining.
ALL THINGS GO FESTIVAL 2023 LINEUP
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Maggie Rogers
Carly Rae Jepsen
Mt. Joy
Lizzy McAlpine
Fletcher
Dayglow
Tegan and Sara
Peach Pit
Suki Waterhouse
Wombats
Raye
Sudan Archives
Last Dinosaurs
Vacations
Ella Jane
Hemlock Springs
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2023
Lana Del Rey
boygenius
MUNA
Beabadoobee
Arlo Parks
Alex G
Ethel Cain
Alvvays
Leith Ross
Samia
Vundabar
Meet Me @ The Altar
Tommy Lefroy
Jensen McRae
Juliana Madrid
Free Range
Founded in 2011, in past years All Things Go has featured Billie Eilish, Lorde, HAIM, Charli XCX, St Vincent, CHVRCHES, Carly Rae Jepsen, Foster the People, Kygo, Sylvan Esso, Vince Staples, Future Islands, Tove Lo, Young Thug, Empire of The Sun and many more.
The Merriweather Post Pavilion is one of the most iconic venues in the U.S.: In addition to Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and the Grateful Dead, it hosted the only time the Who and Led Zeppelin played on the same bill (in 1969). Recent enhancements include new concession stands, skylawn seating, an enormous kitchen , a Music Pinball Arcade, award-winning sculptures and the tripling of restroom facilities.
Directions, transportation and other information is available at http://www.merriweathermusic.com.