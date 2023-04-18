Lana Del Rey, Boygenius, Maggie Rogers to Headline All Things Go Festival

Lana Del Rey, Boygenius and Maggie Rogers will headline the Washington, D.C.-area’s longrunning All Things Go festival, taking place at Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion for two days: Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1. Also on the bill are Carly Rae Jepsen, Mt. Joy, Muna, Arlo Parks, Lizzy McAlpine, Tegan And Sara and Fletcher and more.

Last year’s edition sold out with Lorde, Mitski and Bleachers headlining.

ALL THINGS GO FESTIVAL 2023 LINEUP

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Maggie Rogers

Carly Rae Jepsen

Mt. Joy

Lizzy McAlpine

Fletcher

Dayglow

Tegan and Sara

Peach Pit

Suki Waterhouse

Wombats

Raye

Sudan Archives

Last Dinosaurs

Vacations

Ella Jane

Hemlock Springs

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2023

Lana Del Rey

boygenius

MUNA

Beabadoobee

Arlo Parks

Alex G

Ethel Cain

Alvvays

Leith Ross

Samia

Vundabar

Meet Me @ The Altar

Tommy Lefroy

Jensen McRae

Juliana Madrid

Free Range

Founded in 2011, in past years All Things Go has featured Billie Eilish, Lorde, HAIM, Charli XCX, St Vincent, CHVRCHES, Carly Rae Jepsen, Foster the People, Kygo, Sylvan Esso, Vince Staples, Future Islands, Tove Lo, Young Thug, Empire of The Sun and many more.

The Merriweather Post Pavilion is one of the most iconic venues in the U.S.: In addition to Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and the Grateful Dead, it hosted the only time the Who and Led Zeppelin played on the same bill (in 1969). Recent enhancements include new concession stands, skylawn seating, an enormous kitchen , a Music Pinball Arcade, award-winning sculptures and the tripling of restroom facilities.

Directions, transportation and other information is available at http://www.merriweathermusic.com.