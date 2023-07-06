Alex Cooper’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast Brings Big Bump in Streams for Anitta, John Mayer, More

At a time when more than 120,000 songs are being uploaded to streaming services every day and artists are continually seeking ways to stand out, Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, exclusively available on Spotify, has brought a big boost in streams — at least on Spotify, which happens to be the world’s biggest paid streaming service.

According to data provided by Spotify, in the 48 hours following their guest appearances on the show, Anitta’s streams rose 155%, Madison Beer’s climbed 130% — and even long-established artists like John Legend and John Mayer saw boosts of 200% and 350%, respectively.

The show was the most popular podcast globally on Spotify Wrapped for 2022 — behind the ever-popular Joe Rogan, of course.

Cooper said, “When I sit down with an artist, it’s all about getting to know the person behind the fame and music. I don’t settle for the usual questions like their favorite song on the album or what song is the most fun to perform. I dive deep into their life and uncover the experiences that shaped their music and identity. As a result, fans not only fall in love with the artist but also discover new music they may have overlooked otherwise. It’s incredible to witness fans connecting with and rekindling their love for the artist and their older songs in a whole new light.”

Joe Hadley, Spotify’s global head of artist partnerships and audience, added, “It’s exciting to see the strong streaming numbers that artists are receiving after an appearance on ‘Call Her Daddy.’ Spotify always wants to provide artists multiple ways to promote their music and connect with fans. This is a great example of how Spotify continues to be the leader in audio and how artists and listeners alike benefit from having all their favorite content in one spot.”