Springsteen Covers Springsteen: Check Out Alana’s Version of Bruce’s ‘I’m on Fire’

It was bound to happen: Rising country singer Alana Springsteen covered a song by her surname-sake Bruce on SiriusXM’s “Fierce: Women in Music,” with a winning acoustic version of the Boss’ 1985 hit “I’m on Fire.” (Note: the two performers just share a name and are not related). Alana’s third album, “Twenty Something,” dropped last week, and she announced major tour dates today (listed below).

During the SiriusXM interview, Alana says her biggest musical role model was actually Taylor Swift. “My first concert was actually Taylor,” she tells the network’s Lori Majewski. “I saw her ‘Speak Now’ [tour] in, I believe, Charlotte, North Carolina, and I will never forget it.

“I mean, what stood out to me the most was the way she connected with the fans, and just the fact that you can share a singular moment with so many people in a room over these songs that you write. And watching the way that she saw her fans and they saw her, and they just shared those moments together. It was beautiful and I knew I had to be a part of it.”

OCTOBER

25 | Nashville, TN – Exit/In

27 | Quapaw, OK – Downstream Casino Resort

28 | Dallas, TX – The Rustic



NOVEMBER

15 | Charlotte, NC – Evening Muse

16 | Knoxville, TN – Open Chord

18 | Decatur, GA – Eddie’s Attic

29 | Des Moines, IA – xBk Live

30 | Chicago, IL – Carol’s Pub



DECEMBER

1 | Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

3 | New York, NY – The Mercury Lounge

5 | Stamford, CT – Palace Theater

7 | Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live

8 | Boston, MA – Café 939 at Berklee

9 | Washington, DC – Songbyrd

10 | Pittsburgh, PA – Hard Rock Café