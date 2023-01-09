Burna Boy and Wizkid to Headline First Afro Nation Miami Festival

Afro Nation is heading to Miami for the first U.S. edition of the Afrobeats-focused music festival. The two-day event, dubbed “the world’s biggest Afrobeats festival,” will be headlined by Burna Boy and Wizkid at LoanDepot Park on May 27 and 28.

The first slate of performers also includes Nigerian artists Rema and Asake, along with celebrated dancehall musician Beenie Man, and up-and-comers CKay, BNXN, Dadju and Black Sherif. Franglish, Nelson Freitas, Gyakie and Nissi, also appear on the lineup among others. According to the news release, more performers will be added in the coming months.

General tickets go on sale starting Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. ET via USA.AfroNation.com. Register at the site to gain access to the Afro Nation presale.

In 2022, Afro Nation festivals began sprouting globally with successful events in Puerto Rico, Ghana and Portugal. The Portugal festival hit the beaches of Portimão in July, welcoming over 40,000 concert-goers and boasting headliners Wizkid, Burna Boy and Megan Thee Stallion. (The 2023 edition of the festival has already been confirmed to be taking place in the same location from June 28-30, although the lineup has yet to be announced.) They closed the year with a stop in Ghana for the festival’s first event in the region since 2019 — the same year the festival was first established.

The first events were in Portugal and have since continued to expand their reach across the globe in an attempt to showcase and celebrate the rise of African music, specifically amapiano, reggae, dancehall, hip-hop, soca and more.