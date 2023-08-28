Adele Stops Las Vegas Concert to Reprimand Security for ‘Bothering’ Fan: ‘Leave Him Alone’

Adele stopped her concert during her Las Vegas residency on Aug. 26 to scold the Caesars Palace security who was “bothering” one of her concert-goers.

In fan-captured footage, Adele can be heard stopping her performance of “Water Under the Bridge” to ask what was going on in the crowd. The fan was holding what appeared to be a selfie stick and was dancing and singing along while recording the entire interaction, which he later posted on TikTok.

“What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up?” Adele called out to the audience. “What’s going on with him? Yes, you, with your hand up, yes you!”

Security can be heard negotiating with the fan about sitting down, but the muffled audio of the video conceals the source of the problem. “Why are you all bothering him?” Adele asked once more. “Can you leave him alone, please? They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone.”

Security quickly followed orders, leaving the fan unbothered, and Adele then proceeded to apologize to her wider audience: “Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

A representative for Adele did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment or further clarification.

Adele has always been one to come to her fan’s defense — even at times when she was the one causing the inconvenience. When she postponed her Las Vegas residency before its launch last year, she was seen FaceTiming with multiple would-be concertgoers, tearfully apologizing and offering free merchandise, drink tickets and even free meet-and-greets.