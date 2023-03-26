Adele Adds 34 Dates to Las Vegas Residency, Sets June Return

What happens in Vegas is staying in Vegas. Adele has announced that she has extended her Caesars Palace residency, with performances planned through November.

The singer made the announcement Saturday evening during what was originally set to be the final performance of the series. The residency will face a hiatus for three months, returning in the summer on the date of June 16. From there, nearly five months of dates will follow, with a final performance slated for Nov. 4. Registration is currently open for ticket sales.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough. I know that, so I am coming back,” Adele told the Caesars Palace audience on Saturday.

The singer also announced that upcoming performances in June will be filmed, with footage being released to the public later on.

“I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to film it,” the singer continued. “I’m going to release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see the show [can].”

The second round of performances comes as a welcome surprise following the residency’s turbulent journey to Caesars Palace. Originally slated to kick off in January 2021, the series was delayed nine months, amid reports that the singer was dissatisfied with the project’s original staging and complications due to COVID-19. Rumors circulated that the residency would shift venues or even be canceled altogether. But after strong reviews and a series of sold-out performances, the singer is ready to double-down on her residency.