Watch The 2023 ACM Awards Live Show Now

One of country music’s biggest nights is here. The 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards is airing Thursday night, and you can watch it from the comfort of your own home.

The Official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show – hosted by Amber Anderson, Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Elaina Smith and Kelly Sutton – is streaming live on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. ET I 4 p.m. PT. This year’s top ACM Awards nominees include HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Cole Swindell. The livestream will feature interviews with major country stars and special performances from Dalton Dover, Tigirlily Gold and Matt Stell.

Thursday’s live show will be available to all on Prime Video, with Amazon Prime non-subscribers able to take advantage of a 30-day free trial, as well as viewable for free via Amazon’s Twitch channel. Come Friday, it will be available for perpetual streaming on the Amazon Music app and on Amazon Freevee, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT.

Ed Sheeran was announced this week as a guest performer from outside the country genre. Other performers include Lambert, Hardy, Wilson, Combs, Johnson, Hardy and Trisha Yearwood as well as Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, John Osborne, Pillbox Patti, Carly Pearce, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, the War And Treaty, Hailey Whitters and Bailey Zimmerman. The show is being aired live from a stadium near Dallas, the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.

Watch the livestream above.