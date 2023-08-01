A2IM Launches Health Care Program for Artists

The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) has announced its new A2IM Artist Pro program, which includes access to health insurance and multiple other benefits.

The program, with annual membership dues of $99, provides access to the A2IM Benefits Store, which includes health insurance programs and an array of a la carte insurance options, including dental, vision, personal items protection, renters and home insurance, legal services, pet insurance and much more, according to the announcement.

“We are extremely excited to unveil the Artist Pro program as a testament to our unwavering dedication to empowering and uplifting independent artists,” said A2IM President/CEO Richard James Burgess. “Independent artists play a pivotal role in the recorded music industry, and our mission is to guide them towards success by offering invaluable resources and an array of exclusive benefits.”

Building on last year’s launch of affordable health insurance for executive members, A2IM Artist Pro is designed to ensure that artists can tailor their coverage to suit their needs and priorities.

More services will be added to the A2IM Artist Pro tier. To provide more background on the A2IM Benefits Store, A2IM will be hosting two webinars on Wednesday, August 9 at 12pm and 3pm ET. As part of the Artist Pro launch, A2IM is partnering with Nashville is Not Just Country Music on their upcoming Writers Round and Networking Event this week in Nashville. RSVP here.

A2IM is a not-for-profit trade organization representing over 600 independent record labels. To learn more about the A2IM Artist Pro program and its benefits, please visit www.a2im.org/artist-membership.