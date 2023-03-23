Tekashi 6ix9ine Attack: South Florida Police Ask for Information After Rapper Was Assaulted in Gym Bathroom

South Florida police have issued a statement asking for help in identifying the group of attackers that ambushed rapper Teskashi 6ix9ine in the bathroom of a gym in South Florida on March 21, leaving him hospitalized.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was recorded getting attacked by a group of assailants and leaving the gym bloodied and bruised in the face. The day after the attack, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released an official statement confirming details and put out a call-out for information regarding the assault.

“Last night, our deputies responded to an incident at LA Fitness (8000 Block of Lantana Rd) in Lake Worth,” the statement posted to their Twitter reads. “An altercation occurred between several individuals, leaving [6ix9ine] Daniel Hernandez injured. Hernandez was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.”

“If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or stay anonymous by downloading the PBSO app for Apple or Android,” the note concludes.

Although no details have been confirmed or connected, there are several speculations that the attacks are in connection to the rapper’s 2020 plea deal with federal officials to imprison his gang associates. In 2019, Hernandez was arrested and sentenced to two years in prison on nine charges, including racketeering, drug trafficking and firearm offenses in relation to his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang. He faced a minimum of 47 years at the trial but took a plea deal, exchanging his testimony for the lenient sentence.

Hernandez had been arrested on serious criminal charges before his 2019 run-in with the law, all while he was ascending the Billboard charts alongside big-name collaborators like Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Gunna, Anuel AA and more on his 2018 record “Dummy Boy.”