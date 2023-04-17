Macklemore, iHeartMedia and Meta to Support Mobilize Recovery 2023 (EXCLUSIVE)

Mobilize Recovery is partnering with iHeartMedia and again as part of its 2023 campaign, Variety can exclusively report.

It was also announced Monday morning that Grammy-award-winning artist Macklemore will make an appearance at Mobilize Recovery’s national event in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 19.

“Mobilize Recovery has become central to iHeart Recovery Month, and this movement is one that drives real and measurable outcomes,” iHeartMedia’s United Partnerships executive vice president Alexandra Cameron said in a statement. “As the number one audio company in America, iHeart is in a unique position to help the recovery movement build momentum and support across its industry-leading portfolio of assets and brands,”

“Meta is thrilled to continue its participation in this important initiative,” said Avra Siegel, director of U.S. Policy Programs at Meta. “We know our platforms are an important place for people in recovery to find resources and support, as well as their families and support systems. Our hope is that 2023 will continue to build on the success of this partnership and impact even more lives.”

Mobilize Recovery’s 2023 event will be held at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. Sept. 17-19. Recovery advocates, people in recovery, non-profit leaders in the space and more will come together to inspire and uplift the community. Applications for admission can be found at mobilizerecovery.org.

“We are elated and strengthened in our conviction to help those in recovery as our longstanding partners have amplified their commitment in 2023 to make this year the most far reaching, comprehensive, and loudest Mobilize Recovery campaign so far,” said Ryan Hampton, founder and executive director of Mobilize Recovery. “Through the years, both Meta and iHeartRadio have demonstrated their commitment not just financially–but substantively–in the actions and direct support from their leadership and staff on a very personal level. These are partners that share our vocation to support the recovery community in the most authentic way possible.”