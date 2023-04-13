Wondery, Amazon Music Announce New Brazilian Podcasts During Rio2C (EXCLUSIVE)

Wondery, Amazon’s premium podcast studio, announced April 13 at Rio de Janeiro’s Rio2C, Latin America’s largest creativity and innovation event, a slate of upcoming Portuguese-language titles with Brazilian podcasters for Amazon Music.

“Historias da Firma,” a spin-off of storyteller Deia Freitas’ “Nao Inviabilize,” will be exclusive on Amazon Music. Freitas’ new podcast will feature weekly episodes of 10-15 minutes with funny, absurd anonymous stories that happened to employees in Brazilian companies.

Chico Felitti, creator of podcasts “A Mulher da Casa Abandonada” and “Ateliê,” is developing a new true crime podcast with Wondery, which will be first available on Amazon Music.

Local indie producer Radio Novelo has made podcast “Nene da Brasilandia” about the true story of the homonymous female drug lord in the 1970s and 1980s in Sao Paulo. The podcast will have eight weekly episodes of 30 minutes and premiere on Amazon Music on April 18.

Wondery/Amazon released in March 2023 their first locally produced, Portuguese-language podcast in Brazil, “A Grande Furia do Mundo,” featuring interviews with Brazilian philosopher Mario Sergio Cortella.

Jessica Radburn, head of international podcast content at Wondery, stressed Brazil is a key market for Amazon Music, as it will rank third in the world in monthly podcast listeners in 2023 with 39.2 million, according to estimates of eMarketer. That reps 8.2% growth in relation to 2022.

“As Amazon Music seeks to expand globally, local content is vital. We have a long-term strategy of producing local content in Brazil, similar to Amazon Music’s approach in Mexico and Japan, among other markets, that is to partner with local talent and creators in sharing local stories to engage local audiences,” said Fabio Silveira, head of Brazil podcast content at Wondery.