How to Watch Eurovision Song Contest 2023

The kitch-est night in music is finally here.

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest is set to broadcast from Liverpool, U.K. at 8pm local time with an array of brilliant and bonkers acts from across Europe and beyond (Israel and Australia also take part: don’t ask, it’s complicated).

Hosted by musician turned “Britain’s Got Talent” judge Alisha Dixon, “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian rocker Julia Sanina, this year’s extravaganza – which pays homage to last year’s winning country Ukraine – is set to be bigger than ever as 26 countries compete to take home the Eurovision trophy.

For those who can’t make it to the Liverpool Arena, here’s where you can watch at home live…

U.S.

NBC’s streaming service Peacock from 3pm EDT on May 13

U.K.

BBC One from 8pm BST on May 13

France

France 2 from 9pm CET on May 13

Italy

RAI 1 from 9pm CET on May 13

Germany

Das Erste from 9pm CET on May 13

Australia

SBS and SBS On Demand from 5am AEST on May 14

Israel

KAN 11 from 10pm IDT on May 13 (Note: If Israel comes under fire during the broadcast KAN 11 will switch to broadcasting news and Eurovision will move to KAN Khinukhit)