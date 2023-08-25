‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham to Present BBC Prom Featuring ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ Themes – Global Bulletin

MUSIC

Emmy -winning actor Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) will present the Fantasy, Myths and Legends Prom at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Aug. 28. The event is an evening of orchestral works from film, television and gaming, from titles including “Harry Potter,” “Star Wars,” “The Lord of the Rings,” “Game of Thrones” and “World of Warcraft.” The BBC Concert Orchestra led by their new chief conductor, Anna-Maria Helsing, will be joined by mezzo soprano Felicity Buckland and The Huddersfield Choral Society.

The Prom will broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and on Sounds for 30 days, and will also be filmed for TV, with an edited version airing on BBC Two on Sept. 2. It will be available on BBC iPlayer for a year.

Waddingham said: “I am thrilled to be back at the magnificent Royal Albert Hall after hosting the 2023 Olivier awards here earlier in the year. Having performed at the Proms before, and having played Septa Unella in ‘Game of Thrones’ I cannot wait to present a program of some of the most-loved music from the fantasy genre. It’s going to be magical.”

***

Meanwhile, Warner Music Canada and Warner Music India have launched label 91 North Records, aimed at supporting artists of South Asian heritage. It will be guided by artist and producer Ikky (Shubh’s “Baller,” Diljit Dosanjh’s “Chauffeur,” Sidhu Moose Wala’s “Bambiha Bole”) who will serve as creative director. The label’s first signings are Canada-based Punjabi stars Karan Aujla and Jonita Gandhi. Both artists will work closely with Ikky as well as A&R director Charlie B.