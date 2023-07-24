Sony Music, Music Women* Germany Reveal 2023 Female* Producer Prize Winners

Sony Music and Music Women* Germany (MW*G), the nationwide umbrella music organization of all female-identifying and non-binary individuals, have revealed the 2023 winners of the Female* Producer Prize.

The prize aims to support and promote the careers of emerging female-identifying producers from across the country.

The winners include Mimski, who broke through via the Novembars competition and is currently working on her first album, which will be released on the RUNTLIFE Records label; Evîn, a German/Kurdish singer and producer in alternative R&B who combines elements from different genres like soul and hip-hop with her Kurdish roots; and Kota No Uta, who works mainly in jazz, soul and neo and has recently released a song, “Autumn Leaves.”

Also among the winners are Chinese-German producer, singer and DJ Mona Yim, whose debut release in 2022 was followed by remixes for Glass Animals and DJ Seinfeld, among others; Aufmischen, whose productions can be heard on the album of poetry artist Dshamilja Roshani and the EP of pop singer Pieke; Iranian-born artist Sheyda Minia who was discovered by Mehrzad Marashi, the CEO of Impulse-Records GmbH, where she has been working as a producer ever since; and Just Honest, whose debut single “Toxic Culture” has already reached over 1 million streams, with debut album “No Love No Hate” on the way.

The winners will receive a support package consisting of production grants, vouchers for music equipment and a producer workshop at Sony Music Germany’s Circle Studios. They will also be added to the Female Producer Register at Sony Music and NEUBAU Music Management, putting them in touch with various labels and artists. Newly added partners are Sony Music Publishing and the Female* Producer Collective, who will also offer coaching sessions.

Jovanka v. Wilsdorf, initiator of the Female* Producer Prize, said: “The great response and the enormously high level of over 150 applications this year have not only shown how overdue the Female* Producer Prize was, but above all, how many highly competent and visionary female music producers there are out there. Visibility develops a radiance that creates measurable success.”

Yim added: “The Female* Producer Prize is incredibly important in creating more visibility and a bigger platform for female and non-binary producers. There are so many talented female producers who have perfected the technical aspect of producing in addition to the creative skills, and they deserve to be heard and seen.”

Sarah Schneider, head of A&R, Sony Music Columbia Records Germany, said: “More female and non-binary producers means more perspectives. This is again demonstrated by the outstanding quality of the many applications received. As a record label, we want to apply industry-wide approaches and tools to actively move forward to effect a change in the status quo.”

The Female* Producer Prize is supported by Reeperbahn Festival (sponsored by the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media), and is sponsored by Thomann, Ableton, Neubau, Female* Producer Collective, Sony Music and Sony Music Publishing.

The award ceremony and workshop day will take place in Berlin on Sept. 14.