Sony Music Middle East Appoints Former Spotify Exec Rami Mohsen as Managing Director

Sony Music Middle East has appointed veteran regional music exec Rami Mohsen, formerly with Spotify, as its new managing director.

Prior to joining Sony Music Middle East, Mohsen was the head of music at the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia unit of Spotify. He was instrumental, in this capacity, to spearheading Spotify’s music and content strategies, as well as elevating the company’s profile in the MENA region.

Mohsen began his career at Nogoum FM, a prominent radio station in Egypt and across Middle East, where he rose through the ranks to become network director of both its Nogoum FM and Nogoum FMTV units. In that role, he successfully managed radio programming and music production while overseeing the company’s overall operations.

During his tenure at the radio station, Mohsen launched the NRP production unit dedicated to in-house content creation. The vertical integration of content production also led to the establishment of Nogoum Records, which is now considered one of the top music labels in the MENA region.

Mohsen’s appointment as Middle East chief of Sony Music comes at a time when the MENA region posted the world’s third highest growth rate in 2022, with revenues from recorded music climbing 23.8% to $94 million, according to the IFPI 2023 Global Music Report. Streaming accounted for the vast majority of the market, accounting for a 95.5% share of total revenues.

“We are delighted to welcome Rami to the Sony Music Middle East team,” said Shridhar Subramaniam, president of the company’s corporate strategy and market development for Asia and the Middle East.

“With his progressive outlook on industry trends, a deep passion for artistry, and decisive leadership style, Rami is well-positioned to take Sony Music Middle East to new heights,” he added. “His track record in business and market strategy will be invaluable in meeting the evolving demands of the industry and showcasing the diverse range of sounds and traditions that make the region’s music landscape one-of-a-kind,” Subramaniam went on to note.

Said Mohsen: “The region’s music culture holds a special place in my heart, and we have exceptional musicians and performers whose artistry deserves to be recognised worldwide. My priority is to celebrate and preserve this unique musical heritage while ushering in a fresh wave of music and creativity.”

“With the talented team at Sony Music Middle East, our ambition is to create musical experiences that resonate not only locally, but also on a global scale,” he added.