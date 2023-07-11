Sales for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Paris Halted on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift’s French fans are disarray as sales for the singer’s Eras Tour in Paris have been abruptly halted on Ticketmaster on Tuesday (July 11).

Ticketmaster said on Twitter that “The Taylor Swift sale | The 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Eras Tour for Paris La Défense Arena has been put on hold.” The ticketing website added that it will keep people “posted with a new on-sale time as soon as possible.” It also said that “all codes not already used will remain valid.”

The issue appears to stem from a technical glitch on Ticketmaster causing people to be unable to log into the website with their passwords.

Swift is slated to perform in Paris, at the Défense Arena concert hall, as part of her Eras Tour on May 9, 10, 11 and 12 mai 2024.

Swift’s global trek is expected to become the first tour in the history of the business to gross a billion dollars, according to a recent report by Pollstar which is estimating that the final gross will wind up around $1.4 billion.

More to come.