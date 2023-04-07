S Club 7 Star Paul Cattermole Dies at 46, Months After Band Announces Reunion Tour

S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole has died just months after the British pop band announced its fall reunion tour. He was 46.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole,” reads a statement published by the BBC, attributed to Cattermole’s family and the band.

The singer was found on April 6 at his home in Dorset. He was declared dead later in the afternoon. The BBC reports that a cause of death is currently unknown.

“Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time,” reads the statement.

S Club 7 is reuniting for a 25th anniversary tour with an 11-date tour of the U.K. and Ireland later this year. The group’s remaining members include Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens and Jo O’Meara.

Cattermole dated band member Spearritt for five years while they were in the band, and briefly rekindled a relationship in 2015 according to reports.

Cattermole was 21 when he found global stardom as part of the band. Formed in 1998, the group — created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller — signed with Polydor Records and hit the charts at No. 1 on its debut single, “Bring it All Back.”

More hits followed with “S Club Party” and “Don’t Stop Movin.’” The septet also starred in a successful BBC television series called “Miami 7,” which aired for four seasons. The youth-targeted sitcom — billed as “the Monkees for a new generation” — aired in the U.S. on Fox Family and later on ABC Family, following the group from London to Florida seeking fame, fortune and fun.

Cattermole left S Club 7 in 2002 and formed a rock band called Skua, which split up after a year. He joined S Club at its 2014 reunion. The singer also toured briefly with a production of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” but left due to a back injury. Appearing on British talk show “Loose Women” in 2018, Cattermole detailed his struggles with money. In recent years, he has performed tarot card readings, describing himself as “psychic detective.”

On the band’s official Instagram page, the group wrote it was “truly devastated” by Cattermole’s death.

“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel,” the band wrote. “We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us.”