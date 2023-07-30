Madonna Bounces Back After Medical Emergency: ‘I Realized How Lucky I Am to Be Alive’

Madonna has thanked her family and friends for their support during her medical emergency.

In late June, the singer had developed a serious bacterial infection that had led to a several-day stay in an intensive care unit. The North American dates of her “Celebration” tour have been rescheduled and the tour will now begin in Europe in October.

On Sunday, Madonna posted on Instagram: “Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving… But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends.”

Referring to an image in the post of her holding a framed Polaroid, Madonna said that it was taken by Andy Warhol and shows Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it, describing the image as a “perfect triangle of brilliance” and the artists as having “touched so many lives including my own.”

Madonna thanks her manager Guy Oseary for the gift, saying: “I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone. And thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me stay to finish doing my work.”

The post also has images of Madonna with her son David and daughter Lourdes.

Madonna’s previously scheduled European dates are slated to begin Oct. 14 in London and carry on through the European mainland for seven weeks before concluding with two more London dates on Dec. 5 and 6. The North American tour is currently scheduled to begin with two Brooklyn concerts on Dec. 13 and 14.