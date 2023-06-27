Lewis Capaldi ‘Taking a Break’ From Touring After Glastonbury Set: ‘I’m Still Learning to Adjust to the Impact of My Tourette’s’

Lewis Capaldi is “taking a break” from touring to focus on his mental and physical health.

The 26-year-old singer took to social media on Tuesday to make the announcement, saying that he came to the realization after his Glastonbury set on Saturday, during which Capaldi lost his voice and fans helped him finish his hit “Someone You Loved.” Earlier this month, Capaldi canceled all his shows prior to Glastonbury in order to “be at my best and ready” for the festival.

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future,” Capaldi wrote in a statement. “I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped three weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Capaldi has been open about his struggles with mental health and Tourette syndrome, which causes uncontrollable repetitive movements or sounds. In his Netflix documentary “How I’m Feeling Now,” Capaldi documented his journey being diagnosed with the disorder amid his rise to fame.

“It was terrifying to share it,” Capaldi told Variety in an April interview. “Even though I’m open and forthcoming online, it’s usually through quite a jovial lens.”

Read Capaldi’s full statement below.