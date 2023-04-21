Lana Del Rey to Headline London’s Hyde Park in July

Lana Del Rey is set to headline London’s Hyde Park music festival this summer.

The “Born to Die” singer will play BST Hyde Park in central London, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary, on July 9. BST Hyde Park is a concert series that takes place over two or three weekends every summer with a variety of headliners. BST (not to be confused with K-pop band BTS) stands for British Summertime.

Del Rey will be joined by special guests at the gig, who are yet to be announced.

She recently returned to music with her latest album, “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” which she will include in her Hyde Park set.

Also headlining the BST Hyde Park series of gigs this summer are Pink, Guns N Roses, Take That, Blackpink, Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel, among other artists.

Del Rey is also set to play Glastonbury this summer, although she obliquely threatened to pull out of the world-famous festival last month after reportedly perceiving the organizers’ announcement of the lineup as a snub. Del Rey is booked to play Glastonbury’s Other Stage, a fact that was omitted from Glasto’s initial lineup announcement in June.

Meanwhile in the U.S. she is set to play Washington, D.C.-area’s longrunning All Things Go festival this fall.

More info and tickets for BST Hyde Park can be found on www.bst-hydepark.com.