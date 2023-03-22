King Charles III’s Official Coronation Playlist Features Beatles, David Bowie, The Who and Grace Jones, but No Rolling Stones

King Charles III seems to be getting into the groove ahead of his official crowning in May.

Spotify has released the official Coronation Celebration playlist featuring a slew of British legends and songs likely to get local masses in a festive mood, such as Queen’s “We Are the Champions,” David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance,” The Who’s “Love Reign O’er Me” and “Slave to the Rhythm” by Grace Jones.

The 27-song playlist, picked on the monarch’s behalf by the U.K.’s Department for Digital, Culture Media and Sport, also features songs by more contemporary pop stars such as Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” which has gained renewed popularity thanks to Season 4 of “Stranger Things.”

The Coronation Celebration playlist list fittingly starts with the Beatles “Come Together” and ends with “King” by British synth-pop trio Years & Years. The Rolling Stones, which are arguably Britain’s biggest living band, are noticeably absent.

King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 during a ceremony that, while embracing the past, will certainly seek to look towards modernity after the 70-year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Sunday, May 7, will see the Coronation Concert performed in the evening at Windsor Castle to be aired by the BBC, at which several artists, reportedly including Elton John, Adele and Harry Styles, have turned down requests to perform, according to multiple British press reports.

Here is the complete Coronation Celebration Playlist

The Beatles: “Come Together”

Boney M.: “Daddy Cool”

Coldplay: “A Sky Full of Stars”

David Bowie: “Let’s Dance”

Ed Sheeran: “Celestial”

Elbow: “One Day Like This”

Electric Light Orchestra: “Mr. Blue Sky”

Ellie Goulding: “Starry Eyed”

Emeli Sandé: “Starlight”

George Ezra: “Dance All Over Me”

Grace Jones: “Slave To The Rhythm”

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”

Kate Bush: “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”

Madness: “Our House”

Micheal Bublé: “It’s A Beautiful Day”

Pet Shop Boys: “All over the World”

Queen: “We are the Champions”

Jeff Beck, Rod Stewart: “People Get Ready”

Sam Ryder: “SPACE MAN”

Spandau Ballet: “Gold”

Spice Girls: “Say You’ll Be There”

Take That: “Shine”

The Kinks: “Waterloo Sunset”

The Proclaimers: “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)”

The Who: “Love Reign O’er Me”

Tom Jones: “Green Green Grass Of Home”

Years & Years: “King”