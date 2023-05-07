Katy Perry Gets Young Royals Dancing at King Charles’s Coronation Concert

Katy Perry had the young British royals dancing in their seats with a dazzling rendition of her hit song “Roar” at a concert in honor of King Charles III’s coronation.

Taking to the stage at Windsor Castle in a Disney Princess-inspired gold ballgown, the singer performed two songs from her repertoire: “Roar” and “Firework.”

During “Roar,” which also featured an accompanying drone show of a lion in the sky above the stage, King Charles’s grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte could be seen bopping along in their seats, with Charlotte apparently singing along.

Katy Perry at Westminster Abbey to witness the coronation of King Charles III (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

In a brief interlude during her set Perry, who was there in her role as an ambassador of the British Asian Trust, said she was thrilled to be part of the event. “I am so happy to be here with you people, I love you so much,” she told the 20,000 strong crowd. “I am so happy to celebrate this whole weekend, I got to bring my mom she is so happy to be here. We got to stay in Windsor Castle – no big deal.”

“Thank you for having me at this coronation celebration,” Perry continued. “I would like to dedicate this next song to the King and to the work we get to do together for the British Asian Trust and the Children’s Protection Fund. Thank you for bringing out the firework in so many young people.”

Perry was also a guest at the coronation itself on Saturday in her capacity as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust. Attending in a lilac Vivienne Westwood ensemble complete with a “My Fair Lady”-inspired tilted hat, a clip of the pop singer looking for her seat at Westminster Abbey quickly went viral on social media.

Katy Perry spotted looking for her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/m2JmrCtNIg — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2023

Other artists performing at the coronation concert on Sunday night included Lionel Richie – who brought the entire crowd including the King and his wife Queen Camilla to their feet – and 90s British boyband Take That, who re-formed specifically for the event.

A number of stars including Tom Cruise, Hugh Jackman and Pierce Brosnan also appeared in pre-recorded video transmissions paying homage to Britain’s new monarch.