Julian Lennon to Host Docuseries on Making of Art in a Rare Foray as TV Presenter (EXCLUSIVE)

Julian Lennon will host and executive produce a docuseries on how our surroundings influence the making of art.

The series, entitled “Inspired,” will be co-produced with New York-based documentary specialists Cargo Film & Releasing. The show will explore the way new places influence and shape the creative process of contemporary artists.

In each episode, Lennon — the son of late Beatles member John Lennon — will meet top artists to uncover a “rich tapestry of inspiring stories and allow the viewer to visit a city, region or country through their eyes.”

Lennon is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, philanthropist, film producer, author and photographer. The project marks one of his first forays into television presenting.

Lennon said: “What’s so special about this series is getting to know an artist and the culture of a place through a specific lens — this unique relationship an artist has with a certain place that gets their creative juices going. It’s a new entry point into both artist and place, which is one of the brilliant strokes of this series.”

Lennon recently presented his environment-focused photography exhibit “Atmospheria” at the William Turner Gallery in conjunction with Frieze Los Angeles, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting his non-profit org The White Feather Foundation. Lennon has also exhibited his work internationally including Art Basel Miami, Art Cube Paris, Morrison Hotel Gallery, Contemporary Istanbul, World Art Dubai and Leica galleries worldwide, including Tokyo, São Paulo, Frankfurt and Los Angeles.

“Inspired” was created by filmmaking duo Guto Barra and Tatiana Issa of Producing Partners, their Emmy-winning production company. The outfit’s credits include “A Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez” for HBO Max, and competition-travel format “Queens on the Run” for Amazon Studios.

“Inspired” will join Cargo Film & Releasing’s lineup of premium docs that are in production and newly completed. The company’s slate includes the Oscar-shortlisted film “Hidden Letters”; the SXSW-selected film “Satan Wants You” about the Satanic Panic; and the environmental-themed documentary and ZDF/Arte co-production “Mighty Afrin: In the Time of Floods.”