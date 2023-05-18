Ivor Novello Awards 2023 Winners List: Wet Leg Named Songwriters of the Year, Raye’s ‘Escapism’ Takes Center Stage

Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers took home the Ivor Novello award in the coveted songwriter of the year category at the 2023 ceremony on Thursday in London’s Grosvenor House. The event honored 30 music-makers across 14 categories in recognition of songwriting and screen composition.
Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album was one of the most-talked-about releases of the last year and earned the indie rockers their first Brit awards and a pair of Grammys. The Ivor judges described Teasdale and Chambers’ writing, citing singles “Wet Dream” and “Chaise Lounge,” as “fresh, unapologetic and direct, with surprising melodies that demand attention.”
The best contemporary song award went to “Escapism” by breakthrough artist Raye and 070 Shake, along with co-writer and producer Mike Sabath. Judges described the track — Raye’s first-ever No. 1 single in the UK — as “daring, brave and empowering songwriting.”
Plus, for the first time in several years, audiences were treated to a lineup of live performances including Raye who delivered an ethereal performance of the award-winning dance-rap single.
Sting also sang a rendition of “Message In A Bottle,” while Matilda Mann honored Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein — winners of the Special International award — with a cover of their 1978 new wave classic, “Heart of Glass”
Previous Ivor winners Harry Styles, Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, took home a win for most performed work for radio favorite “As It Was.” This is the third win for the trio of Hitmakers, who won in the same category for Styles’ “Adore You” and songwriter of the year in 2021. John Powell won his fifth Ivor Novello for best original film score for “Don’t Worry Darling,” the Olivia Wilde-directed film that starred fellow winner Styles and Florence Pugh.
Other highlights from the winner’s list include Florence Welch and Jack Antonoff, who won best song musically and lyrically for “King,” and Charli XCX, who received the visionary award for her skills in the intersection of music, songwriting and visuals. See the complete winners list below.
Ivor Novello Awards Winners for 2023:
Academy Fellowship
Sting
Best Album
11
written by Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover, Jamar McNaughton, Cleopatra Nikolic and Jack Peñate
performed by SAULT
published in the UK by Copyright Control and Sentric Music
Best Contemporary Song
Escapism
written by 070 Shake, Raye and Mike Sabath
performed by Raye and 070 Shake
published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music
Best Original Film Score
Don’t Worry Darling
Composed by John Powell
published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing
Best Original Video Game Score
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Composed by Gareth Coker, Grant Kirkhope and Yoko Shimomura
Best Song Musically and Lyrically
King
written by Jack Antonoff and Florence Welch
performed by Florence + The Machine
published in the UK by Ducky Donath Music-Sony Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing
Best Television Soundtrack
The Midwich Cuckoos
Composed by Hannah Peel
published in the UK by SATV Publishing
Outstanding Song Collection
Kamille
PRS for Music Icon Award
Tim Booth, Saul Davies, Jim Glennie, Larry Gott and Mark Hunter for James
PRS for Music Most Performed Work
As It Was
written by Kid Harpoon,Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles
performed by Harry Styles
published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Pulse Songs-Concord Music Publishing
Rising Star Award with Amazon Music
Victoria Canal
Songwriter of the Year with Amazon Music
Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers
Special International Award
Debbie Harry and Chris Stein
Visionary Award with Amazon Music
Charli XCX