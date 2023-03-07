Lana Del Rey Co-Manager Ben Mawson, Warner Music’s Max Lousada, Tokimonsta Among Speakers Set for IMS Ibiza

Newly acquired by the Beatport Group, IMS Ibiza will hold its 14th International Music Summit on April 26-28 at Destino Pacha Ibiza resort. Among the industry figures scheduled to participate are: Warner Music Group’s CEO of recorded music Max Lousada, Ben Mawson of TaP Management, whose clients include Lana Del Rey, Ellie Goulding and Noah Cyrus, the artist Tokimonsta with attorney and former Roc Nation counsel Jennifer Justice, and Wasserman’s Tom Schroeder, among others.

Established in 2007, the thought leadership conference is dedicated to covering the greater electronic music ecosystem and features live seminars, keynote interviews, technology masterclasses, performances, and networking opportunities. It also publishes the annual IMS Business Report. The event is hosted every year by co-founder Pete Tong with fellow BBC Radio 1 dance presenter Jaguar.

Per the Beatport acquisition announcement, IMS Ibiza will continue to operate under the direction of its co-founders, Tong, Ben Turner, Danny Whittle, Mark Netto and Simeon Friend.

Said Beatport CEO Robb McDaniels: “IMS has become one of the most impactful gatherings for the global DJ and dance music industries, and everyone at Beatport is excited to take this brand to the next level. We look forward to partnering with Pete, Ben and the entire IMS team to broaden the IMS footprint as a major component of our plan to expand the Beatport brand around the world through community, education, and thought leadership initiatives.”

“We are very proud of what we’ve built at IMS over these past 16 years, driving the narrative and agenda of the culture forward from the genre’s spiritual home of Ibiza,” said the IMS founders. “Aligning with Beatport, who have been supporters of IMS from our inception, will enable us to action many of our ideas on how to continue to grow the platform all year round; to further educate and mentor the next generation; and to help focus the industry’s attention on the issues that matter. It will help increase our ability to have more impact for the genre.”

For more the full schedule, head to www.internationalmusicsummit.com.