Harry Styles Invites Ukrainian Refugees to ‘Love on Tour’ Concert in Poland

Harry Styles treated three Ukrainian refugees supported by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to his “Love on Tour” concert experience at Warsaw’s PGE Narodowy Stadium on Sunday.

Maryna, her 13-year-old daughter Daria and friend Daria Kathina were forced to flee their homes in Ukraine in July 2022 and are now living in Sosnowiec, Poland. Maryna has participated in the IRC’s Step to Work project for Ukrainian refugees in Poland, attending workshops on navigating the Polish job market and meeting with a career advisor who encouraged her to achieve her professional goals. With the support of the IRC, Maryna has been motivated to pursue her dream of becoming a tram driver.

Maryna told the IRC: “Since being forced to leave our home in Ukraine last year, it’s been a challenge adjusting to life in a new country – especially for my daughter, Daria, and my 10-year-old son. I’m so grateful to Harry Styles and the IRC, which has supported me to pursue my dream career in Poland, for giving us the chance to forget our worries for a night, and sing and dance at the concert.”

Maryna, Daria and Daria Kathina are among some 6 million Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes and seek safety in another country. The IRC launched an emergency response to the war in Ukraine in February 2022, working directly and with local partners to reach those most in need. Since February 2022, the IRC has been working to support over 94,000 Ukrainian refugees in Poland, as well as thousands more across Europe, the U.K. and the U.S. In Poland, IRC provides cash assistance to the most vulnerable households, improving access to legal assistance and employment services and providing a variety of education and protection services, including safe spaces for women and children.

The “As It Was” singer’s “Love On Tour” concerts began in 2021 and will conclude in Italy on July 22.