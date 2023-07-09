Harry Styles Latest Musician to Be Hit By Object Thrown From Audience

The disturbing trend of musicians being hit on stage by objects thrown from the audience continues with Harry Styles being the latest victim.

Styles was hit in the eye by an unidentified object thrown by an audience member during his concert in Vienna on Saturday. A visibly hurt Styles bent over, covered his face and walked off stage.

Harry Styles został trafiony w oko przedmiotem rzuconym przez fana. pic.twitter.com/oaIVZkHYwQ — MNFPL (@mnfplmedia) July 9, 2023

This is not the first time the “As It Was” singer has been hit by objects. He was pelted with Skittles during a performance in Los Angeles last year. Also last year, during one of his 15 dates at New York’s Madison Square Garden, on Saturday night Styles was pelted with chicken nuggets and briefly halted the show to address the “very interesting approach.”

The Saturday pelting is the latest in a spate of such incidents this year alone. At a June concert in New York City, Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a phone and rushed off stage, leaving her with a black eye. NYPD determined that “a 27-year-old male intentionally threw a cell phone” at Rexha. He was later arrested and charged with assault. The day after that, Ava Max was slapped by a concertgoer who ran on stage during her L.A. show. Kelsea Ballerini was hit by an object in Idaho recently.

Adele has called out the trend. During a recent “Weekends With Adele” show, she said: “Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting fucking show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage, have you seen them?” Adele asked the crowd at her Las Vegas residency while wielding a T-shirt gun.

“I fucking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll fucking kill you,” she joked via a fan-captured video.