Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses to Headline Glastonbury Festival

The Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses are set to headline this year’s Glastonbury music festival.

The iconic British fest, which returns to Somerset’s Worthy Farm from June 21-25, revealed the top acts as part of its poster reveal (pictured below) on Friday morning. Organizers had previously announced their other headliner, Elton John, earlier this year. John’s rare festival act will be the final U.K. show of the singer’s worldwide farewell tour.

Arctic Monkeys will hit the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, while Guns N’ Roses will play on Saturday evening.

The two bands, which round out Glasto’s most high-profile slots, reflect an all-male headliners set. Explaining the decision, festival organizer Emily Eavis told the BBC: “We try our best and we obviously aim for 50:50. Some years, it’s more, some years, it’s less.

“This year, we did have a female headliner, and she unfortunately had to pull out…It changes all the time.”

Eavis added that the 2024 edition will likely have two female headliners. The rest of this year’s event has an almost 50-50 split between male and female acts, in accordance with Glasto’s gender parity pledge.

Other acts heading to Somerset this year include Lizzo, Alt-J, Amadou & Mariam, Carly Rae Jepsen, Fatboy Slim, Kelis, Lana Del Rey, Måneskin, Manic Street Preachers, Phoenix, The War On Drugs.

The Sunday afternoon “legend” slot will this year go to Yusuf, also known as Cat Stevens, with Blondie taking the stage right afterwards.

Organizers are expected to announce many more acts as part of its lineup in the weeks to come.

Check out the 2023 festival’s official poster below: