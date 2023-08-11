Duran Duran Concert Film Acquired by Kaleidoscope Film Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

Kaleidoscope Film Distribution has acquired worldwide sales and U.K. distribution rights for concert film “Duran Duran: A Hollywood High.”

The film celebrates the British band’s 40-year career and 100 million-plus record sales and includes new interviews, behind-the-scenes video and unseen archival footage. It features a 40th anniversary celebration rooftop set, shot at The Aster in Los Angeles with the iconic Capitol Records Tower — the band’s original record label home — as a backdrop. The band performs hits including “A View to a Kill,” “Come Undone,” “Notorious,” “Hungry Like The Wolf,” “Tonight United” and “Ordinary World.”

“Duran Duran: A Hollywood High” is directed by Gavin Elder (“David Gilmour: Live at Pompeii”), Vincent Adam Paul (“The Red Hot Chili Peppers Live From the Pyramids”) and George Scott (“Carole King Home Again: Live in Central Park”) and produced by George Elizondo. Executive producers are Wendy Laister (“Duran Duran: Live at Wembley”), Ian Brenchley (“Caribbean Nights: The Bob Marley Story”) and James Belsham.

Keyboardist Nick Rhodes said: “This was our first U.S. show in several years, so we wanted to do something really special and intimate. After considering many options, a rooftop performance quickly became the frontrunner. It was post-pandemic, we had never done anything like that before, and we had just released our new album — ‘Future Past.’ Somehow it seemed like a magical doorway to the next part of our journey.”

Bassist John Taylor added: “Duran Duran have had an enduring relationship with the city of Los Angeles since the first time we came to America. We were determined to do something unique to celebrate our four decades together. A rooftop performance in LA with the Capitol Records building across the street and the Hollywood sign looming in the distance sounded perfect and turned out to be an extraordinary night for all of us.”

Kaleidoscope Film Distribution has TVOD, EST, AVOD and SVOD available worldwide, subject to holdbacks in certain territories. In the U.K., Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment will be releasing on TVOD and electronic sell-through in November, with AVOD and SVOD to follow in 2024.

The deal was inked by Kaleidoscope CEO Spencer Pollard and Ian Brenchley of Lastman Music.

Pollard said: “I am delighted that Kaleidoscope has been able to agree a deal with Lastman Music — their business model is fresh and exciting, and we look forward to working on this film and hopefully more in the future. Music films have a unique and built in audience and we are sure our partners globally are going to enjoy working with us on this project just as much as we will.”

Duran Duran are currently touring North America through September.

