Celine Dion Album ‘D’eux’ Celebrated by Top Canadian and European Musicians – Global Bulletin

MUSIC

Celine Dion‘s 1995 album “D’eux,” the bestselling French-language album of all time, written and produced by Jean-Jacques Goldman, is being paid homage to by top Canadian and French musicians.

Amuz Distribution has secured the international distribution rights to the TV show “Pour toi Céline – Tribute to the album D’Eux,” produced by SISMYK as part of the Super Franco Fête. The tribute will be recorded on the Agora stage in the Port of Quebec on Sept. 3 and will air on the channels of the M6 Group in France iand on TVA in Quebec.

The tribute will feature Isabelle Boulay, Corneille, Roch Voisine, Véronic DiCaire, Mario Pelchat, Bruno Pelletier, Camille Lellouche, Amir, Christophe Willem, Élodie Frégé, Anggun, Chimène Badi, Vincent Niclo, Axelle Red, Ycare and Anne Sila. They will recreate the songs from the album “D’Eux” and other titles taken from the collaboration with Goldman. The artists will be accompanied on stage by some of Dion’s closest collaborators, including Scott Price, her musical director since 2015, who will provide musical direction and be accompanied by musicians and backup singers from Dion’s Las Vegas showcase.

Dion has canceled all 2023 and 2024 dates on her “Courage” world tour due to her ongoing struggle with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome. The dates had been rescheduled from 2022.

LINEAR TV EXPANSION IN JAPAN

Warner Bros. Discovery and cable network giant J:COM have stuck a deal that expands their existing TV channel distribution joint venture in Japan with effect from Aug. 1.

The portfolio of linear channels handled rises from two to seven, now including Discovery, Animal Planet, Mondo, Tabi, Cartoon Network, Movie+ and LalaTV. As part of the deal, J:COM will oversee distribution of the seven-channel portfolio to third party cable and DTH operators in Japan.

“All channels will see a significant uplift in titles from Warner Bros. Discovery’s diverse portfolio of much-loved content, and for the first time ever, Discovery and Animal Planet will feature thematically relevant movies within their schedules,” WBD said.

“Beyond the joint venture expansion, the deal also provides additional opportunities for further collaboration between the two businesses, including content for SVOD platforms,” James Gibbons, president & MD, Western Pacific, Warner Bros. Discovery, said.

PROMOTIONS

London and Los Angeles-based entertainment company Insanity has promoted Helen Gleave, Issy Lloyd and Neil Ransome.

Gleave, who joined Insanity in 2007, has been promoted to group managing director, with overall responsibility for leading both the entertainment team, and the wider group business. She will continue to represent talent including Alice Levine, Laura Jackson and hit podcast “My Dad Wrote A Porno.”

Lloyd, who started her career at Insanity in 2011 and has signed and developed the careers of clients including Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Vick Hope, has been promoted to director, entertainment and also joins the corporate board of directors.

Ransome, who joined Insanity in 2012 and was instrumental in launching the company’s digital talent management business in 2015 and the creation of Insanity Studios, has been promoted to creative director, entertainment. His roster includes Zara McDermott and Yianni Charalambous.

LET’S GET PHYSICAL

As the consumption of physical media continues a steady climb in the U.K. in the face of a largely digital world, Utopia Distribution Services and DP World will open the country’s biggest distribution warehouse for physical video and music at the end of August.

The new 25,000 square metre site in Bicester, fitted and operated by DP World, will be a centralized home for U.K. physical distribution. Driven by 80+ state-of-the-art “pick robots,” it will have a daily handling capacity of over 100,000 units, increasing to over 250,000 during peak periods.

Shipping over 30 million units a year across the U.K. and export territories, the warehouse will distribute for 35% of the country’s physical video market and 70% of the music market, amounting to over 50% of the home entertainment and music markets combined.

The U.K.’s home entertainment market saw its 10th consecutive year of revenue growth in 2022 with physical video retail growing to £209 million with sales of Blu-ray and Blu-ray 4K UHD now over 40% of the total market, per Digital Entertainment And Retail Association numbers. Best selling DVDs included “Top Gun: Maverick,” which shipped more than 300,000 physical units, and “Spiderman: No Way Home,” which accrued more than 915,000 sales in ownership formats – a combination of DVD, Blu-Ray, as well as electronic sell-through.

Music body BPI’s numbers reveal that unit sales for physical albums are up year-on-year, supported by a 14% growth in vinyl album sales. .