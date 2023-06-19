Bebe Rexha Rushed Off Stage After Getting Hit in the Head by Phone

Singer Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage after a phone hit her in the head at a concert in New York on Sunday night.

Disturbing footage shot by Alex Chavez from the concert reveals a phone emerging from the crowd and hitting Rexha on the face, who then collapses on her knees to the stage floor. Crew members are seen rushing out to help her.

Rexha’s performance was at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York as part of her “Best F’n Night of My Life” tour.

Another video, shot by Ross Bernaud, shows Rexha being taken off stage.

“This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a fucking phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you’re ok,” Bernaud tweeted.

Rexha was nominated in 2018 the the nest new artist category at the Grammy awards. Her new album “Bebe” was released earlier this year.

“It’s about feeling empowered even while feeling uncertain — of change, growing up, self-reflecting,” Rexha had told Variety about the album. “I’ve always been open in my lyrics — and with life in general — when it comes to talking about what I’ve been through…this album is about expression and tells a story about having a change of heart.”

One of the biggest hits of Rexha’s career, “I’m Good (Blue),” a collaboration with David Guetta, was released in 2022.

There are five more concerts – at Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Orlando and Houston – as part of Rexha’s ongoing tour. It is not immediately clear how the New York incident will affect the remainder of the tour.