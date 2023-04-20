Pharrell’s Icecream Clothing Brand to Launch Doodles Collaboration at Something in the Water Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

Pharrell’s Icecream brand and NFT company Doodles have teamed up for an exclusive capsule collection to be launched during the “Happy” singer’s Something in the Water music festival.

The line will debut at a pop-up during the festival, which runs April 28-30 in Pharrell’s hometown of Virginia Beach, Va., Variety can exclusively report. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Pharrell’s education non-profit Yellow.

The items in the Icecream-Doodles collaboration include a skateboard, hat, shorts, hoodies, T-shirts and a beach towel designed by Doodles artist Burnt Toast. Pharrell was named chief brand officer of Doodles in June 2022.

“We’re excited to work with Pharrell’s iconic skate brand Icecream on our first pop up collaboration at Something in the Water Festival,” Doodles’ head of brand partnerships Brandon Rosenblatt said Thursday morning. “This collection marks an important first step on our collaborations and apparel journey. Expect to see more partnerships like this as Doodles expands further into the lifestyle vertical.”

Something in the Water’s lineup includes Arcade Fire, Coi Leray, Grace Jones, Jonas Brothers, Latto, Lil Wayne, Maren Morris, Machine Gun Kelly, Flo Milli, Jay Pharoah, Kehlani, Polo G, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Mumford & Sons, The Kid Laroi. Wu-Tang Clan, SWV and more.

“Icecream is excited to announce a special Icecream x Doodles capsule collection, releasing first at the Doodles pop-up at Something in the Water 2023,” said Icecream’s Web3 creative director Greg Locsin. “Designed collaboratively with Doodles artist Burnt Toast, this capsule takes our iconic Icecream graphics and characters, and reimagines them within the Doodles universe.”