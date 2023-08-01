Ciara Teases New Song With ‘House Party Basement Vibes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s a busy week for Ciara.

The music superstar is not only making her debut as the face of the new Gap and LoveShackFancy collection alongside her kids — son Future, 9, and daughter Sienna, 6 — but the “Level Up” singer tells me exclusively that she’ll be dropping a new song any minute.

“I haven’t told the world yet so you’re the first,” Ciara said Monday night at the launch of the new LoveShackFancy collection at Harriet’s Rooftop at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood.

Ciara added that she’ll release a corresponding music video at the same time, ahead of putting out a new album by the end of the year. “I’m so proud of the work I’ve been doing over the past few months, even years actually,” Ciara said. “It’s been some time before sharing this body of work with my fans. I can’t wait to roll it out. I feel really good. Really proud. I feel like I’m in my true element where my fans have always loved me and what I’ve always loved the most.”

She added that she’s also planning on going on the road with live performances. “I want everyone to have a good time listening to my music. It has the energy of house party basement vibes that can travel everywhere. There’s a very strong R&B core to the project as well. I’m really in my R&B bag on this record.”

Ciara added, “I always want the world to dance, and that’s my mission for this project.”

The singer worked the room at the rooftop restaurant and bar in a custom denim Gap/LoveShackFancy jacket and boots, posing with fans at the step and repeat before joining LoveShackFancy founder and creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen and Gap’s global president and CEO Mark Breitland for a few words for the crowd.

I chatted with @ciara last night. Fun scoop coming up, but for now here she is talking about being the face of the new @Gap x @LOVESHACKFANCY collection. pic.twitter.com/aaN8T62Sjz — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) August 1, 2023

“This collaboration is absolutely perfect,” Ciara said, adding, “I will tell you guys when you say, ‘Dream big,’ that’s really a true thing — dreams do happen.”

Ciara said just days before being approached by LoveShackFancy, she was thinking how great it would be if Sienna could one day model for the Gap after Future made his debut with the brand when he was just 3 years old.

“Talk about life and manifestation! It happened in one week,” the singer said. “Our visions were aligned. It’s truly a blessing to be a part of such a beautiful campaign.”

“Ciara is the ultimate icon, businesswoman, philanthropist, rockstar,” Cohen told Variety. “She’s so incredible for the next generation. At the campaign shoot, she was beyond. She’s epic. She knows exactly what she wants. Her voice — and not just her singing voice — and her message resonate so profoundly with the next generation.”

The collection, which features pieces for men, women, children and babies, will be available at LoveShackFancy and Gap stores and online starting Aug. 4.