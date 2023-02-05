Harry Styles Closes Out His American Tour With Subdued Grammy Performance

Harry Styles delivered a low-key performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where he is nominated in six categories and already won for pop vocal album.

Styles opened his performance on a red, revolving stage amongst a group of casually costumed dancers. Dressed in a strikingly different silver sequined and fringe ensemble (similar to the looks he’s previously donned at his recent string of US shows) Styles joined hands with the crew and belted out his track “As It Was.”

Before the song, the singer was introduced by Harry’s House co-writer and producer Kid Harpoon. “The whole world knows him as Harry, but as he knows, I call him Gary.” Harpoon said. “I call him Gary because he’s etched his name so deeply into our culture that sometimes it’s easy to forget the human. The boy from a village in Cheshire, England working in a bakery who chased his dream. And now years later, he’s about to perform Grammy Award winning music for you tonight.”

The crowd was into the performance, specifically Taylor Swift who was dancing through the song (and was spotted earlier dancing through the previous sets from different performers).

Styles’ chances at Grammy gold include record of the year and song of the year for “As It Was,” as well as album of the year for his May 2022 record “Harry’s House.” The British singer ties in total nominations with Future, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled and Randy Merrill, while Beyoncé is the leading nominee with recognition in nine categories.

Styles last performed at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where Dev Hynes, aka Blood Orange, joined him on bass for the song “Watermelon Sugar.” The same track earned Styles his first Grammy in the pop solo performance category, though he also scored nominations for pop vocal album and music video that year.

Three nights before the Grammys, Styles will conclude the North American leg of his “Love on Tour.” The tour is set to resume in Australia Feb. 20 with best new artist nominee Wet Leg joining as an opener. On Feb. 11, Styles and Wet Leg will also appear at the 2023 Brit Awards, where the two musical acts are tied for the most nominations.