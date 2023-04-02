CMT Awards Winners List and Gallery: Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Win Big; Megan Thee Stallion and Shania Twain Stun on Red Carpet

A couple of members of a fresh generation of country music — Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson — came away as the top victors at Sunday night’s CMT Music Awards, broadcast live from Austin for the first time. But the biggest winners may have been CMT and CBS, putting the three-hour telecast on the map as a show packed with enough performance firepower that it does merit having made the move from a cable platform to major broadcast premiere as of last year.

However much the official winners may delight a core country crowd happy to see young radio and streaming favorites get rewarded, the big draw for the CBS audience was likely a series of collaborations between country stars and their pop or rock counterparts, as has been the custom for years on the rival CMA Awards. Most notable were the all-female collabs that had Carly Pearce dueting with Gwen Stefani on No Doubt’s “Just a Girl,” or Alanis Morissette trading lines with a slate of young female artists that included Lainey Wilson, Ingrid Andress, Morgan Wade and Madeline edwards. The all-star teamings spread to those who presented, too, with Megan Thee Stallion providing the most enthusiastic introduction imaginable for “my new besty,” Shania Twain.

Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wade, Ingrid Andress, Madeline Edwards and Alanis Morissette perform onstage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Christopher Polk for Variety

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini served as co-hosts for a third time. Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown, got only one award for their hit duet, “Thank God,” but it was for the big one, video of the year, as voted by fans over a period of weeks that extended all the way into mid-telecast.

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown speak onstage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Christopher Polk for Variety

Two artists were multiple winners during or before the telecast. A freshman artist, Jelly Roll, came out on top with three wins, for male video of the year, breakthrough male of the year and digital-first video for his churchy country-rock power ballad, “Son of a Sinner.”

Jelly Roll performs onstage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Christopher Polk for Variety

Lainey Wilson, who is on her sophomore album, came in second with two trophies — one for female video of the year for her current No. 1 single in the format, “Heart Like a Truck,” and one for collaborative video of the year, for her featured appearance on a smash by an artist who shared in the award, Hardy, for the domestic abuse-themed “Wait in the Truck.”

Lainey Wilson performs onstage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Christopher Polk for Variety

Other winners included Cody Johnson, Zac Brown Band and Megan Moroney. See the full list of winners below.

Several of the collaborations put a spotlight on the 10th anniversary of CMT’s Next Women of Country initiative. Wynonna Judd was also joined by Ashley McBryde for a tribute to the Judds’ hit cover of Foreigner’s “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

But it wasn’t all about the women. The show closer was a tribute to the late Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd, which had Slash, ZZ Top’s Billy GIbbons, Paul Rodgers, Warren Haynes, Chuck Leavell and country’s new traditionalist Cody Johnson being joined by Judd and LeAnn Rimes. Earlier, in a distinct nod to the host city of Austin, Gary Clark Jr. was given a solo spot to pay tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan. And the Black Crowes were joined by Darius Rucker, in a preview of the “CMT Crossroads” episode they filmed together in Austin earlier in the week.

Blake Shelton opened the telecast with one of the more traditionally staged performances of the night, joined by dancers doing line-dancing or two-stepping moves across the zig-zaggy stage. Co-host Ballerini performed with a quartet of dancers in bright ’50s/’60s dresses and “Hairspray”-type ‘dos. The much-liked, Texas-based newcomer Johnson had the most sedate and unenhanced performance of the evening, playing acoustic guitar on a stool one of the extended ramps in the arena, far from his band on the main stage. Two segments, by Keith Urban and ex-Florida Georgia line member Tyler Hubbard, were pre-recorded at an outdoor concert with Austin’s capital building in the background.

See below for a gallery of red-carpet, on-stage and backstage looks that includes Twain with Megan; Stefani with her husband Blake Shelton; Carrie Underwood and many other presenters and performers.

The full list of CMT Music Award winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like a Truck”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Zac Brown Band – “Out in the Middle”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson – “Wait in the Truck”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR (given out on red carpet)

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner” (from CMT All Access)

Megan Thee Stallion and Shania Twain at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Christopher Polk for Variety

Ashley McBryde at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Christopher Polk for Variety

Gwen Stefani at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Christopher Polk for Variety

Carrie Underwood at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Christopher Polk for Variety

Kelsea Ballerini at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Christopher Polk for Variety

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Christopher Polk for Variety

Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Christopher Polk for Variety

Lainey Wilson at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Christopher Polk for Variety

LeAnn Rimes at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Christopher Polk for Variety

Shania Twain at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Christopher Polk for Variety