Adele, Doja Cat and Harry Styles Among iHeartRadio Titanium Award Recipients

Twelve artists, including platinum record-holders Adele, Doja Cat and Harry Styles, received iHeartRadio’s Titanium Award on Thursday in recognition of reaching 1 billion audience spins in 2022.

The honorees include Adele for the song “Easy on Me,” Ava Max for “Kings & Queens,” Drake and Lil Durk for “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Doja Cat for “Need to Know,” Ed Sheeran for “Bad Habits,” Glass Animals for “Heat Waves,” Harry Styles for “As It Was,” Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X for “Industry Baby,” Justin Bieber for “Ghost,” Lil Nas X for “That’s What I Want” and Pop Smoke for “What You Know Bout Love.”

The total audience spins calculation is derived from certified Mediabase airplay and multiplied by the number of people listening to the radio at the time of airing. The calculation is used to measure total audience impressions.

“I wanted to thank all of my fans and all of the team at iHeartRadio for this award,” Doja said in a video message. “I have earned 1 billion total iHeartRadio audience spins for ‘Need to Know,’ and that’s one of my favorite songs, so I like that we’re all on the same page here.”

“But seriously, I’m very, very thankful and I’m glad that you guys are enjoying what’s going on. And I got more coming,” Doja Cat said, teasing her anticipated fourth studio album, which she told Variety is coming sometime this year.

This year’s honor marks Doja Cat’s second time winning a Titanium Award following her 2021 collaboration with SZA on “Kiss Me More.” Lil Nas X and Justin Bieber received the award the same year for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Stay,” respectively.

Adele, Doja Cat and Styles will soon face-off at the Feb. 5 Grammys for record of the year. Other Titanium Award honorees with Grammy nods include Sheeran, Harlow and Bieber.