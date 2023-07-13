Jung Kook of BTS Launches Solo Single, ‘Seven,’ With a Surprise Latto Feature: ‘I Want to Show a More Mature and Grown Version of Myself’

Jung Kook launched his first major solo single, “Seven,” at the stroke of midnight ET Friday morning, as promised. It came with a surprise that was unpromised: the appearance of one of the hottest female rappers of our day, Latto, making a featured appearance on the track. The lyrics talk about some hot action that is due to go down between the two, but the music, however, high-energy, feels deeply chill. In other words, it feels designed to be a late entry in the “songs of the summer” derby.

In an email interview with Variety, Jung Kook acknowledges the summery vibe but sounds almost surprised to hear a hit-status projection for the tune, as if this crossed his mind about the Andrew Watt/Cirkut co-written and -produced track belatedly. “I honestly didn’t have a huge goal in mind, but since you said that, I’d be ecstatic if it becomes a ‘hit,'” he says.

Due to translation issues, with the singer (like most of his fellow BTS members) not having a complete command of English, Jung Kook did the interview with a translator sending his answers via email. In it, he vows — or at least hopes — that the BTS ARMY can expect a full solo album before 2023 is up, without giving too much away about how much is already in the can and how much remains to be done. In the meantime, fans can see how his solo charisma comes off, minus group chemistry, as he performs “Seven” in an appearance on “Good Morning America” Friday morning.

Even though “Seven” is officially your global solo debut, you’ve had songs that have already topped a billion streams on Spotify. And you recently re-released “Still With You” and “My You” to more platforms, and “Still With You” has kind of been a streaming hit in its own way. Was the strategy to use these to help ramp up hunger for “Seven”? Did you have confidence that having fans support those songs would not take anything away from the thirst for a new song?

“Still With You” and “My You” were released as free tracks, meaning they weren’t officially released. I thought it’d be nice for fans to listen to my previous solo tracks on streaming platforms before the release of “Seven,” which marks my official solo debut. It’s like a token of gratitude, so to speak. It wasn’t a strategic move or didn’t had anything to do with my confidence.

Were you working on a lot of songs, and “Seven” ended up being the strongest to put out as your first global single after you had a selection — or was it always going to be “Seven” and you just focused on perfecting that?

Upon hearing “Seven,” I thought, “This is it.” After that, I focused on practicing and recording the track multiple times to perfect it. I hope that many people can feel as I felt when I first heard the song.

Jung Kook Courtesy BIGHIT Music

These are big-name producer-writers on the track...

Andrew (Watt) and Cirkut worked on the songwriting and producing for “Seven.” When recording, Andrew was so passionate about giving directions, which led the recording to go very smoothly. I’m truly grateful to them for helping me debut as a solo artist with great music.

You could have had your choice of a number of guest artists. What was it about Latto that made you want her?

We thought about who would be the best rapper for this summer song, and one of the producers recommended Latto. So, we reached out to her, and she gladly agreed to work together for “Seven.” I personally like her rapping voice, and I thought her voice adds another layer of liveliness.

The whole song is sexy, but the lyrics of Latto’s rap make it a little more overtly sexual. That’s typical with a guest rap. But were you good with her taking it just a little more direct or extreme than you did?

I thought it’s important that it suits the overall mood of the song, and Latto’s unique charm came through very well.

Something about the acoustic guitar in combination with the rhythm will feel breezy to people — in other words, summery. Were you looking for a “summer single,” per se?

The song does have the breezy and summery vibe. I hope that anyone who listens to “Seven” can have a fun summer whenever they listen to it.

As far as BTS members releasing solo material, you are kind of in the middle of the pack, with some preceding you, some to follow. That seems like it could be a comfortable place to be – that some of the others have already been out there doing this and testing the waters for solo work, but also, fans have not had to wait endlessly for it, either. Do you have any thoughts about where you have ended up in the release schedule?

I don’t place a great deal of significance to which order among others my solo work is out. Each person is putting out his solo work at the time of its completion. Personally, I really enjoyed being able to watch the other members’ music, story and promotions that express their own uniqueness and tastes. That was a fresh source of inspiration for my own solo endeavors.

Some of the group members are using their solo albums to explore sides of themselves that are maybe darker or at least don’t get as much play in group situations. But you seem very comfortable with mainstream pop music, judging from this song. Do you feel like you have a side of yourself, musically or personally, that you hope to be able to show that hasn’t gotten as much spotlight?

It’s my official solo debut, so everything is a challenge and feels new and fresh. Of course, I think a lot about delivering good music and performance while working on my music. But above all, as this is my first step forward in the spotlight as a solo artist, I want to show a more mature and grown version of myself.

This feels like it could be a big song… I’m sure expectations are high. Do you have goals you’re setting for it?

Thank you for your compliment! I’d love it to be a “big hit” (laughter). I honestly didn’t have a huge goal in mind, but since you said that, I’d be ecstatic if it becomes a “hit.”

The BTS book that just came out spotlights some of the relationships within the band. Are you aware of how much fans love to hear about interpersonal friendships even within the band, like the one you apparently have with Jimin, and that means as much to them as the whole-group dynamic or just fixating on one person?

Yes, I’m aware of it. I love that our members can create great chemistry no matter which member they are with, and that our fans love each and all of us’ chemistry.

What’s going to follow this single — how much more is in the pipeline?

I’m working hard to release a solo album this year. It’s early to mention anything specific, but look forward to it!

You’re going to be doing the “GMA” summer concert series on Friday morning, not many hours right after the single comes out. Does it feel like it comes naturally, to be the sole focus, or does it feel a little strange to not have to think about how the balance with others comes out?

When I performed “Dreamers” on a big stage like the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, I did feel the members’ absence. But to be precise, I’d say I have a different mindset going in. When I’m on stage with the members, I focus on the balance as a team, and when I’m on stage alone, I focus on filling up the stage with my own energy. No matter when, it’s always good, if I have our fans with me or BTS.

Everyone always talks about how the group got little or no rest over the years. What’s it been like to get some of that? Or do you feel like you’ve still been too busy preparing a solo career to really know what rest is yet?

Lately, I’ve been quite busy again working on “Seven.” It’s good that we all have time to grow individually, including our solo projects. Whether we are getting rest, learning what we wanted to learn, or focusing on our own music, I think it’s important that we all take some time off like this for us. And after this period, I think we’ll be even greater BTS.