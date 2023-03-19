×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Stephen Sondheim’s Final Musical ‘Here We Are’ to Premiere Off-Broadway in Fall

‘Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ ” Review: A Rapturous Broadway Homage to a Great Choreographer

Dancin' review Broadway
Julieta Cervantes

It’s hard to believe, but Bob Fosse’s definitive signature musical “Dancin’” has never been revived on Broadway since its Tony Award-winning debut in 1978. Huge kudos, then, to director-choreographer Wayne Cilento, for creating a new Broadway revival that both honors its source and shares his own inspirational ardor.

Although it famously has no plot, Fosse’s groundbreaking show does, indeed, have a story. It’s the love story of a dancer and his dance. This production even has a backstory, because Cilento also performed in the original production. This is Cilento’s rapturous – and extremely personal – homage to a great showpiece by a great choreographer.

But what you really want to know is: Does this revival preserve the familiar Fosse moves, or does it monkey around with them?  As a matter of fact, the show, which originated at the Old Globe in San Diego, faithfully honors them all, from the teacup-fingers and the tip-of-the-bowler to the sexy hip swivels and the gravity-defying back kicks. And here’s the thing: They still make us swoon.

After a short-and-sweet prologue delivered by Manuel Herrera and quickly followed by the company number “Crunchy Granola Suite,” the show gets down to business with “Mr. Bojangles.” Jacob Guzman really puts his heart into the immortal role of that old dancing man, William Jefferson Williams.   

There’s a wonderful suite of “Big City” dances in Act I featuring “Big Noise from Winnetka” (with Tony d’Alelio, Mattie Love and Nando Morland) that builds to the “Big Spender” we’ve been dying for.  Costumers Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung deliver the appropriately tacky-sexy rags for this and other Big Bad City numbers that find the dancers leaping from a bookstore to a massage parlor and all the funky backstreets in between.

Benny Goodman opens Act II with a rousing “Sing, Sing, Sing” that gives the band a chance to work its chops, as and gives dancer Kolton Krouse a chance to show off, too. And on it goes to the driving “Big Deal” suite that ends the show.

For some magical, mystical reason, the dancers at the end of the show still look as fresh as daisies, despite the incredible workout they get in this jam-packed act. This is one rock-solid company of dancin’ fools. Fosse would be proud.

Comments

‘Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ ” Review: A Rapturous Broadway Homage to a Great Choreographer

Music Box Theatre; 961 seats; $199 top. Opened March 19, 2023. Reviewed March 17. Running time: 2 HOURS, 15 MIN.

  • Production: A presentation by Joey Parnes, Hunter Arnold, Kayla Greenspan, Rodger Hess & Michael Seago, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Bob Boyett, The Shubert Organization, James L. Nederlander, Tim Forbes, Carson Gleberman, Park West Productions, McCabe Ventures, Fran Kirmser & Jodi Kaplan, Greg Young, The Fabulous Invalid, Julie Hess & Tommy Hess, and The Old Globe, in cooperation with Nicole Fosse, of a production that premiered at San Diego’s Old Globe Theater of a musical in two acts originally created, directed, and choreographed by Bob Fosse.
  • Crew: Direction & musical staging by Wayne Cilento. Set, Robert Brill; costumes, Reid Bartelme & Harriet Jung; lighting, David Grill; sound, Peter Hylenski; video, Finn Ross; orchestrations, music arrangements, Jim Abbott; new music & dance arrangements, David Dabbon; music director, Justin Hornback; music coordinator, Kimberlee Wertz; original choreography, Bob Fosse; reproduction of original choreography, Christine Colby Jacques; additional choreographic reproduction, Corinne McFadden Herrera; production stage manager, Beverly Jenkins.
  • Cast: Ioana Alfonso, Yeman Brown, Peter Chursin, Dylis Croman, Tony d'Alelio, Jōvan Dansberry, Karlia Dinardo, Aydin Eyikan, Pedro Garza, Jacob Guzman, Manuel Herrera, Afra Hines, Gabriel Hyman, Kolton Krause, Mattie Love, Krystal Mackie, Yani Marin, Nando Morland, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ida Saki, Ron Todorowski, Neka Zang.

More From Our Brands

ad