‘Wicked’ to Become Fourth-Longest Running Show in Broadway History

“Wicked,” the untold story of everything that happened before Dorothy dropped down in Oz, is poised to make Broadway history.

When the hit musical plays its 7,486th performance on Tuesday, April 11, it’ll surpass Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats” to become the fourth-longest running production on the Great White Way.

“Phantom of the Opera,” which is closing in April, remains the longest-running show on Broadway with 13,965 performances, followed by “Chicago” with 10,321 performances and “The Lion King” with 9,936 performances.

“Wicked” will also celebrate its 20th anniversary this October. The show opened in 2003, led by Idina Menzel as Elphaba, Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda and Joel Grey as the Wizard. It was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including best musical, and won three, including best actress for Menzel and costume design.

Since then, it has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries — including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan and Brazil — and has been translated into six languages. By expanding its reach beyond Broadway, “Wicked” has been seen by nearly 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

A prequel of sorts to “The Wizard of Oz,” “Wicked” recounts the happenings in Oz before Dorothy sauntered down the yellow brick road and tells the story of how a green-skinned woman named Elphaba becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. With classic songs like “Defying Gravity” and “Popular,” it’s one of the most beloved shows on Broadway.

A two-part movie adaptation, from director Jon M. Chu, is in the works at Universal. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are starring in the film as Elphaba and Glinda, who form an unlikely friendship that is torn apart by external forces. The first part lands in theaters on Nov. 27, 202 with the second installment to follow on Dec. 25, 2025.