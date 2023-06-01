Liev Schreiber, Tyne Daly Starring in Broadway Revival of ‘Doubt: A Parable’

No-holds-barred psychological warfare is about to break out as “Doubt: A Parable” returns to Broadway. Two theatrical heavyweights, Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber, will try to put their own spin on the roles of a prickly nun and the reformist priest she fears may be doing the unthinkable. They are parts first portrayed on Broadway by Cherry Jones and Brían F. O’Byrne, she won a Tony and he was nominated, and later on screen by Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman, both picked up Oscar noms. The play won a Tony and a Pulitzer for John Patrick Shanley.

This revival arrives courtesy of Roundabout Theatre Company and will be directed by Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis (“Tootsie,” “Take Me Out”). “Doubt: A Parable” will begin performances in February 2024 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway. The remaining cast members and design team will be announced at a later date.

In the play, Sister Aloysius, the principal of an all-boys Catholic school in the Bronx, begins to suspect nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student. The play, however, is interested in using this conflict to raise questions about fact and fiction, as well as guilt and innocence.

Daly is a six-time Emmy Award winner and a Tony winner. She is best known for her work on “Cagney & Lacey” and “Judging Amy.” Her Broadway credits include a revival of “Gypsy,” “Rabbit Hole” and “Mothers and Sons.”

Schreiber stars with Helen Mirren in Nicholas Martin’s “Golda” and is currently in production opposite Nicole Kidman in Netflix’s “The Perfect Couple.” He starred as a shadowy fixer in Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” for seven seasons. His other credits include “Isle of Dogs,” “X- Men Origins: Wolverine” and “Defiance.” His performance in the 2005 Broadway revival of “Glengarry Glen Ross” earned him his first Tony Award. He was also nominated for a Tony for the 2007 Broadway revival of Eric Bogosian’s “Talk Radio.”