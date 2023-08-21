‘The Outsiders’ Musical to Open on Broadway With Angelina Jolie as Producer

“The Outsiders,” a musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 movie, is heading to Broadway. The show will open on April 11, 2024 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater with Angelina Jolie on board as a producer.

Previews will begin on March 16, 2024. Before transferring to Broadway, “The Outsiders” had its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in March 2023.

Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1967, “The Outsiders” centers on the “hardened hearts and aching souls” of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of outsiders, who are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them, according to a press release. The announcement goes on to describe the story as a reinvigoration of “the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.”

The cast has yet to be announced. Coppola’s classic film, starring Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Ralph Macchio, Diane Lane and C. Thomas Howell, also inspired a short-lived 1990s TV series on Fox.

“I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theatre. I had not found a way back until now,” Jolie said in a statement last week as she announced her involvement with the show. “I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse.”

“The Outsiders” features a book by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, with music and lyrics by the folk duo of Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance, known as Jamestown Revival. Levine also co-wrote the music and lyrics and handled music supervision, arrangements and orchestration. Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman choreographed the musical, which is directed by Danya Taymor.

“The Outsiders” is produced by The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky along with Jolie. General management is by 321 Theatrical Management.